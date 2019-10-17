Menu
Police seek public’s help

Meg Bolton
17th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
DRUGS, domestic violence, robbery and dangerous driving are the main issues for Blackwater Police this week.

They are looking for information to solve at least three crimes, which occurred between October 10 and 13.

Police were called to Eucalyptus St, Blackwater on October 12 in relation to an alleged assault, which happened between 9am and 10.30am.

Streets away another resident was calling police after criminals allegedly stole from their property between 8am and 10am on the same day.

Police are appealing for information from the public while further investigations continue.

A dangerous driver is also on police’s wanted list for their driving on October 10 from 3.40pm to 3.45pm.

Police received reports of a vehicle driving dangerously on the Capricorn Highway between Bluff and Blackwater.

Collaboration between the community and police is key to ensuring a safe town, according to police.

They thanked those who called police to report several domestic violence incidents last week.

Police ensured victims were protected and offenders were held account.

Police also ensured a 49-year-old Bargara man was held accountable for his actions by sending him to court for driving while disqualified.

He will front Blackwater Magistrates Court after being caught by police on Main St, Bluff on October 6.

A 45-year-old man will front court on the same day after allegedly having a drug utensil in his possession while driving on Wattle St on October 6.

Almost six weeks later he will return to court for alleged drug driving after failing a roadside saliva test on October 6. An 18-year-old Rockhampton man suffered the consequences for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He was fined for driving on the Capricorn Highway, Blackwater, October 7.

