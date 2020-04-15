Police seek to ID pranksters

The three suspects in the meat department

YEPPOON Police plan to take the laugh out of three men who thought they would entertain themselves by deliberately coughing on staff and customers at Coles Supermarket Keppel Bay Plaza Yeppoon on April 3.

What began as a joke for the men became serious when the incident was reported to police who are suitably unimpressed with such poor taste in humour at a time when

social distancing and isolation is not just recommended, it is Federal Government regulated, these people have disregarded the law and people’s safety.

Acting Snr Sgt Selwood said Yeppoon Police are now seeking to identify the would-be jokers and are calling for public assistance to assure these people are being held to account.

“The trio deliberately coughed on an employee and an elderly gentleman who was wearing a face mask,” he said.

“We take these acts seriously and will continue our investigations until all parties are apprehended.”

“Security were called and spoke to them, but Yeppoon Police are keen to follow up and identify these people as this type of behaviour is not okay,” he said.

“We are currently working with CTV footage to identify the three men and would appreciate any assistance from the public to identify the people involved.

“Most people are being compliant with staying at home, social distancing when they do need to leave the home and doing the right thing.

“We have only issued one fine for non-compliance with people gathering.”

If anyone has any information with regard to the three men in Coles supermarket, please call Yeppoon Station during office hours of 8am-4pm Monday to Friday, or Policelink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.