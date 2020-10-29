Police seek to identify this man over alleged assault

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify this man.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify this man.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance in the search for a man suspected of an alleged assault.

It is understood an unidentified male visited a George St business at Rockhampton City around 4.45am on October 22.

It will be alleged that same man witnessed another, believed to be the man pictured, loitering near his vehicle a short time later.

Upon the owner’s return to his vehicle, an exchange took place in which the alleged offender reportedly spat on him.

Police are seeking the identity of the man pictured and encourage anyone who recognises him to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.