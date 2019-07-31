Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police seek witnesses to crash

31st Jul 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking witnesses to a serious single-vehicle motorcycle crash which occurred in Brisbane's north this morning.

Preliminary information indicates a 34-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on the Gateway Motorway southbound at Deagon shortly before 7am, when it crashed into a concrete barrier.

Emergency services provided assistance and first aid until police arrived, and then transported the Margate man to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the crash, to contact them.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crash editors picks police public assistance

Top Stories

    Alton Downs crash claims a second life

    premium_icon Alton Downs crash claims a second life

    News Hamish's mum says her son has his wings now

    Car crashes into business, elderly man taken to hospital

    premium_icon Car crashes into business, elderly man taken to hospital

    Breaking Both patients were elderly

    • 31st Jul 2019 2:19 PM
    VOTE: Who makes the best cuppa in CQ?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who makes the best cuppa in CQ?

    News Have your say on who makes the best cuppa Joe in the region

    'Hard to accept' 150 per cent flood levee cost blowout

    premium_icon 'Hard to accept' 150 per cent flood levee cost blowout

    News Rocky MP's concern about 'ever-escalating' price of the flood levee