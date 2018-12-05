Menu
Police are interested in speaking with these individuals as they are believed to have spoken to a man that was found near Kabra with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning. QPS Media
News

Police seeking help after man jumped from train near Kabra

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Dec 2018 10:44 AM

AFTER a man was found with life-threatening injuries near Kabra on Monday, detective are seeking help from the public.

Initial investigations indicate the man was at a licensed premises on Upper Dawson Road at Allenstown around 2.30am on Monday morning, when he became involved in a conversation with two men and a woman.

Police are interested in speaking with these individuals as they are believed to have spoken to a man that was found near Kabra with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning. QPS Media

A short time later the man was seen to get into a dark coloured vehicle with the trio when they travelled south down Upper Dawson Road.

Just over two hours later, at 4.20am a member of the public stopped at Wycarbah for the man, who told the man he suffered severe burns after jumping from a nearby train.

Police are interested in speaking with these individuals as they are believed to have spoken to a man that was found near Kabra with life-threatening injuries early Monday morning. QPS Media

Detectives are particularly interested to speak with the three individuals seen in the CCTV images.

Police are encouraging people who were in the area around Allenstown and Wycarbah between 2am and 4.30am on Monday to report anything suspicious and check their dash cam or home CCTV footage.

