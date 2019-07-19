Menu
Rockhampton police are looking for this man in relation to a fraud matter.
Police seeking public's help to identify card thief

Steph Allen
19th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police are asking the public to help them identify a man who picked up community member's credit card on Monday and went on a spending spree around town.

Through "tap and go”, nearly $400 was racked up on the card at a number of locations.

These included Coles and bottle shops, where the person purchased a number of items including Jim Beam cans.

Police are currently investigating it as a "stealing and fraud matter”.

Once the owner of the card was aware, it was cut off through their bank.

If you recognise the man or know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police.

