Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Habib Khalil Mohaideen, 26, (behind) and Kumarasamy Govindaraju, 25, pleaded guilty to one charge each of knowingly participate in the provision of prostitution and possess tainted property when they faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Habib Khalil Mohaideen, 26, (behind) and Kumarasamy Govindaraju, 25, pleaded guilty to one charge each of knowingly participate in the provision of prostitution and possess tainted property when they faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Police seize $10,000 cash in prostitution bust

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Jul 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Malaysian women who came to Australia for a better life were sprung offering sex for money by undercover police officers who seized more than $10,000 from them.

Habib Khalil Mohaideen, 26, and Kumarasamy Govindaraju, 25, were caught engaging in prostitution together in the same room at the Summit Motel on March 28.

The court heard police found a total of $10,260 and two mobile phones.

Mohaideen's defence lawyer Sarah Belford told the court that her client wasn't ­allowed to work or study since her arrival in Australia in September 2019, because of her Bridging Visa.

"She's supported wholly by a friend at this time until the status of her visa is finalised … this is an act of desperation by someone who is not able to work, has no other means of making money," she said.

Ms Belford said COVID-19 had kept Mohaideen on that type of visa and delayed a transfer to another.

Govindaraju's defence lawyer Leaha Hallam said that her client was a trans-woman and had had gender-reassignment surgery, which drove her to leave Muslim-majority Malaysia in fear of persecution.

"She has had no work opportunities in that country and has chosen Australia as it provides hope for a better life for her," she said.

Ms Hallam said that Govindaraju was surviving on dwindling savings as well as supporting her friends who also could not work because of their visas.

Both Mohaideen and Govindaraju pleaded guilty to one charge each of knowingly ­participate in the provision of prostitution and possess tainted property when they faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan said that she took into account the "unusual circumstance" both the women were placed in.

"The offending was driven by desperation because you have no means of earning an income and no government support," she said.

Both women were released on a $300 recognisance order for three months.

Originally published as Police seize $10,000 cash in prostitution bust

More Stories

Show More
crime prostitution queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vet’s incredible tale that spanned 40 years and the country

        premium_icon Vet’s incredible tale that spanned 40 years and the country

        Pets & Animals The 64-year-old reflects on 40 years of caring for animals, big and small, across Australia.

        Social distancing concerns raised about popular CQ markets

        premium_icon Social distancing concerns raised about popular CQ markets

        News A huge crowd turned out for one of CQ's popular markets over the weekend, with a...

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        GET READY: Clubs eligible for $30k in grants

        premium_icon GET READY: Clubs eligible for $30k in grants

        News Calling all clubs and community groups in Livingstone Shire.