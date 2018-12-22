Menu
Cannabis found at Eungella property.
Small cannabis plants still warrant full force of the law

Rainee Shepperson
22nd Dec 2018 11:46 AM | Updated: 2:50 PM
POLICE have seized a number of dangerous drugs including 14 cannabis plants from a Eungella address.

Seedlings and small plants only as high as a metre were located during a search warrant carried out by the Mackay Tactical Crime Squad on December 20.

Cannabis plants seized from Eungella property.
The cannabis plants were found in a greenhouse.

A 22-year-old Eungella man will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on January 22 after he was issued a notice to appear on three charges.

The charges allege the man was producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing utensils.

Police continue to work closely with the community to remove dangerous drugs from the district and urge anyone with information about this offence or other drug offences to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

