Police seize knife in Kershaw Gardens incident

Police officers were called to the Kershaw Gardens this afternoon.

Police officers were called to the Kershaw Gardens this afternoon.

POLICE were called to a tabled area at Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens this afternoon after a male person was seen acting suspiciously with a knife.

A member of the public notified authorities with concerns about 2.40pm.

The male person was reported to be wearing a black hoodie and was seen moving from picnic table to picnic table in the vicinity of a toilet block.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers attended and spoke to a male juvenile.

The QPS spokesman said a knife was seized and the boy was taken home where officers spoke to his parents.

Police could not confirm whether a charge had been laid.