Police officers were called to the Kershaw Gardens this afternoon.
Police seize knife in Kershaw Gardens incident

Darryn Nufer
29th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
POLICE were called to a tabled area at Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens this afternoon after a male person was seen acting suspiciously with a knife.

A member of the public notified authorities with concerns about 2.40pm.

The male person was reported to be wearing a black hoodie and was seen moving from picnic table to picnic table in the vicinity of a toilet block.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers attended and spoke to a male juvenile.

The QPS spokesman said a knife was seized and the boy was taken home where officers spoke to his parents.

Police could not confirm whether a charge had been laid.

