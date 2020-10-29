Police seize knife in Kershaw Gardens incident
POLICE were called to a tabled area at Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens this afternoon after a male person was seen acting suspiciously with a knife.
A member of the public notified authorities with concerns about 2.40pm.
The male person was reported to be wearing a black hoodie and was seen moving from picnic table to picnic table in the vicinity of a toilet block.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers attended and spoke to a male juvenile.
The QPS spokesman said a knife was seized and the boy was taken home where officers spoke to his parents.
Police could not confirm whether a charge had been laid.