Large marijuana crop seized

13th Nov 2018 8:42 AM

A large number of cannabis plants have been discovered at a Parafield Gardens home and police are still trying to find the people responsible.

Officers searched the Macartney Rd property just after 9am on Monday and seized a hydroponic set up where 143 cannabis plants of various sizes were found.

The electricity to the property had been illegally tampered with.

Police have seized a large number of cannabis plants after a search at Parafield Gardens. Pic: SA Police
There was no one present at the house and investigations continued into find the offenders.

Anyone with information that can assist police, or who has seen suspicious activity in the area over the last few weeks is asked to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

