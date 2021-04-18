WATCH: Police seize antitank gun, explosives in Qld raid

The alleged owner of a large cache of weapons has been charged after police raided his Innisfail home on April 13.

The man, 72, was charged on Saturday after police raided a property at Eubenangee at around 8am and uncovered 24 unregistered firearms, including a working .55 calibre antitank gun.

Detectives from Innisfail Criminal Investigation Branch also found large amounts of ammunition, fireworks, detonators, explosives and a silencer at the property.

One of the weapons police seized from an Innisfail home. Supplied by QPS.

Police seized a large cache of weapons from a home in Innisfail. Supplied by QPS.

Liquid mercury was also found on the floor of a shipping container which required the help of Queensland Fire remove the hazard.

Specialist police crews also attended the scene due to the heightened risk of danger.

Ammunition seized by police in the Innisfail raid. Supplied by QPS.

Police will allege the man is the owner of the weapons and have charged him with four counts of unlawful possession of weapons, one count of unlawful possession of 10 or more weapons, three counts of authority required to possess explosives, two counts of prohibition on possession of particular magazine and one count each of secure storage of weapons, fail to take care and fail to store small ammunition and power device.

He's due to appear in Innisfail Magistrates Court on May 3.

Originally published as Police seize weapons including antitank gun, explosives