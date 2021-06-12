Menu
Police sergeant files $300K lawsuit over injury at station

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
A Central West police sergeant has filed a lawsuit against the Queensland Government after he was injured when cleaning up the garden of a police station.

The Officer in Charge of Tambo station, James Beck, 57, is suing the State of Queensland in a $297,249.85 workplace injury lawsuit.

According to the court documents, Mr Beck was clearing the yard of the Tambo Police Station and while dragging a large gum tree branch he suffered a left elbow injury.

Mr Beck claims he required hospital and medical treatment for the injury.

Mr Beck claims in court documents a gardener was previously employed to maintain the yard however this employment ceased and a replacement was not hired, leaving Mr Beck to do the work himself.

The Queensland Police Services requires employees to retire at the age of 60 and Mr Beck will need to do so in two years time.

Mr Beck is claiming $200,000 for 10 years of future income loss as he planned to undertake other work until the age of 70.

The lawsuit was filed by Brisbane company Sciaccas Lawyers with the Rockhampton District Court.

A mandatory final offer was submitted earlier this month and no defence has yet been filed.

