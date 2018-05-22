Police share shocking body cam footage as CQ's DV rates rise

ROCKHAMPTON has the third highest rates of domestic violence in the state and Inspector David Peff has had enough.

In the last 12 months the amount of domestic violence orders being breached has climbed and the cycle of offending continues.

North Rockhampton has seen a 24.5 per cent increase, Yeppoon has seen a 25 per cent increase and Gracemere has seen a 10 per cent rise when it comes to breaches.

Insp Peff said the local community is facing a serious problem and police are taking a harsher stance on Domestic Violence perpetrators through their specialised taskforce.

Domestic Violence: Inspector David Peff warns that the police are getting tough on domestic violence in the Rockhampton region.

"Our domestic violence task force investigation unit was set up over 12 months ago to investigate the more serious domestic violence matters,” he said.

"At the moment we have nearly 90 police officers that look after Domestic Violence cases but the task force which is focused on more serious matters is lead by a sergeant and four officers.

Insp Peff said officers could spend up to five hours on each single breach that occurred, with 600 to 700 breaches happening in a year alone.

"You don't have to be too smart to work out how much of our resources are going towards DV,” he said.

"We will continue to do that as we are heavily focused on making our community safe but those resources could be better used in other areas if these individuals actually became mature and responsible adults.”

Insp Peff said a perpetrators of domestic violence now had a high chance of being held in custody over night and the task force was focused on "hunting them down like a criminal and charging them like a criminal”.

"I can guarantee you one thing if that task force is looking for you they will find you, they will prosecute you and you will probably be held in custody,” he said.

"You're not tough, you're actually a coward so think of it like that.

"Have a look at yourself, seek out help, grow up and be a responsible adult and treat people with respect.”

Insp Peff said it was also about breaking the cycle of domestic violence with families of offenders being seen through the justice system.

"I was looking at a file yesterday where the 62-year-old male in the house was a perpetrator and the 32 and 28-year-old sons were perpetrators as well,” he said.

"So there is definitely a cycle of violence and we want to send a clear message to stop it.”