Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News
Crime

BREAKING: Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane CBD

by John Farmer and Danielle O’Neal
23rd Feb 2020 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot and killed by police in the Brisbane CBD this morning, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It is understood the man was armed with a knife and was shot to protect the public. The incident occurred outside the Westin Hotel about 10.20am.

Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First
Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were earlier treating two people.

A crime scene has been established however there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police are urging motorists to avoid Mary St and Edward St with Mary St closed between Edward and Albert streets.

armed gunman breaking brisbane cbd shooting editors picks police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pennants players on course for crucial showdown

        premium_icon Pennants players on course for crucial showdown

        Sport Sunday’s match between Rockhampton, Yeppoon will decide who takes the lead in inter-club competition.

        Elderly woman treated for spinal injury after crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman treated for spinal injury after crash

        News Two patients were taken to Rockhampton hospital

        How you can meet TV’s Kim McCosker in Rockhampton

        premium_icon How you can meet TV’s Kim McCosker in Rockhampton

        News Author shares her experiences to celebrate International Women’s Day.

        Still plenty to do for Livingstone

        premium_icon Still plenty to do for Livingstone

        News After being in Local Government since 1997, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig is not...