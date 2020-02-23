BREAKING: Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane CBD

Police have closed Edward and Mary St due to a police shooting. Photo: 7 News

A MAN has been shot and killed by police in the Brisbane CBD this morning, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

It is understood the man was armed with a knife and was shot to protect the public. The incident occurred outside the Westin Hotel about 10.20am.

Police have closed Mary St in Brisbane CBD due to a police shooting. Photo: 10 News First

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were earlier treating two people.

A crime scene has been established however there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police are urging motorists to avoid Mary St and Edward St with Mary St closed between Edward and Albert streets.