Police shoot ‘fake gun’ man in leg

Police were called to a Logan unit block on Tuesday night and allegedly found a man wielding a gun at them. Picture: Steve Pohlner

A man has been shot in the leg by police after he allegedly threatened them with a replica firearm south of Brisbane on Tuesday night.

At 11pm, police responded to a call for help at a unit block in Bethania and found a man inside holding a gun. A woman, who was known to the man, was also inside the unit.

Logan District Acting Superintendent Tod Reid said the Bethania man had first called emergency services, threatening suicide and saying he had a hostage.

Emergency services were called to the Page St, Bethania unit complex on Tuesday after reports a man was going to die by suicide and had a female hostage. Picture: Steve Pohlner

When police arrived at the Page St house at 11pm, the man could be seen inside with “what appeared to be a firearm”.

“The officers attempted negotiations, but he opened the door and pointed the firearm at them,” Acting Superintendent Reid said.

“Fearing for their safety, the two officers struck him with a firearm.”

Police later discovered the firearm was a replica, which “had the appearance of a real pistol”.

Police say the man approached officers wielding a firearm in a threatening way; however, it turned out to be a replica. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The 48-year-old Bethania man was given first aid by police and Queensland Ambulance before he was taken into custody and transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. He is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman, who was a friend visiting the man, was not physically injured.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Acting Superintendent Reid said it appeared as though the officers had acted “in accordance” with their training and policy.

“ … That will come out from what the Ethical Standards Command end up looking at,” he said.

“He (allegedly) pointed the firearm at police with a threatening manner … There were a number of discharges of the firearm (from police).

“Part of what the investigation will look at is the appropriateness of the response overall.”



