Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to the Logan unit block on Tuesday night where they found a man wielding a gun at them. Picture: Richard Walker
Police were called to the Logan unit block on Tuesday night where they found a man wielding a gun at them. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Police shoot ‘gun-wielding man’ in leg

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
26th May 2021 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM

A man has been shot in the leg by police, after he allegedly threatened them with a gun south of Brisbane on Tuesday night.

At 11pm, police responded to a call for help at a unit block in Bethania where they found a man inside holding a gun. A woman, who was known to the man, was also inside the unit.

Queensland police said in a statement that officers immediately began an attempt to diffuse the situation, but the man allegedly opened the door and walked towards officers, threatening them with the gun.

Police shot the man, and immediately began to administer first aid.

The 48-year-old Bethania man was taken into custody and transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

Police say the woman inside the unit was not physically injured.

“The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission,” the QPS statement said.

Originally published as Police shoot ‘gun-wielding man’ in leg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Life’s challenges often closer than we think

        Premium Content OPINION: Life’s challenges often closer than we think

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Harry’s View and SMSes to the editor.

        Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

        Premium Content Horse trainer has ban halved on appeal

        News The Central Queensland horse trainer successfully had his disqualification reduced...

        Councillor mixmaster: Wickerson takes Cake Oscar award

        Premium Content Councillor mixmaster: Wickerson takes Cake Oscar award

        Food & Entertainment ‘I had very low expectations of bringing a trophy home - I was up against four...

        Man caught with knife, pipe in North Rocky

        Premium Content Man caught with knife, pipe in North Rocky

        Crime The court heard the man was unaware it was an offence to have a knife in public.