Police shootout accused found dead in his cell

A MAN who turned a gun on himself - and survived - during a shootout with police last month has been found dead in his prison cell.

It is understood the 33-year-old Eton man was supposed to be under "suicide watch" at Rockhampton's Capricornia Correctional Centre when he was discovered unresponsive at 7.40am on November 13.

The man was in prison facing a string of charges - including attempted murder - after being involved in a dramatic incident at the end of October.

His death is now the focus of separate investigations by Queensland Police and Corrective Services and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The matter was heard yesterday in Mackay Magistrates Court. No evidence was offered by the prosecution and all the charges were dismissed, court files showed.

The man came to police attention on October 31 after reports of a domestic violence incident.

The situation escalated as police pursued an armed man on foot through South Mackay streets and ended when he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was charged in hospital with attempted murder, attempted robbery, serious assault of police, unlawful possession of a Category H weapon, carrying a weapon in a public place, dangerous conduct with a weapon, driving without a licence, stealing and obstructing police.

A Department of Justice spokesman confirmed a man was found dead in his cell at the Rockhampton prison on the morning of November 13.

The department did not comment on claims the man was on "suicide watch" at the time.

"A Queensland Health medical team arrived and pronounced the prisoner deceased at 7.50am," the statement said.

"The incident will be investigated by the Queensland Police Service and the Chief Inspector for Corrective Services, with a report to be prepared for the State Coroner.

"As the matter is now under investigation, it would be inappropriate to provide further comment at this time."