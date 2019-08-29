Police show costs of fines and demerit point for speeding

QUEENSLAND is in the middle of Road Safety Week and as part of the campaign, police have released more figures to promote safe driving.

Working with Department of Transport and Main Roads, they found that last year 245 people were killed on Queensland roads, with many of the deaths caused by speeding.

Police want to push the point that travelling just one or two kilometres over the posted speed limit is never OK, despite many thinking otherwise.

In 2018, 50 people died on Queensland roads and 379 were seriously injured in crashes involving speeding.

Police say it's easy to avoid speeding by regularly checking your speedometer and driving to the conditions but in 2018 one in every five fatalities were as a result of speed.

"Ensure you are not following the car in front too closely and leave a gap of two seconds, increasing this when conditions are poor,” a police spokesperson said.

For those who do speed, the punishment will fit the crime:

Driving less than 13km/h over the speed limit costs $177 and one demerit point

At least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h over the speed limit costs $266 and three demerit points

More than 20km/h but not more than 30km/h over the speed limit costs $444 and four demerit points

More than 30km/h but not more than 40km/h over the speed limit costs $622 and six demerit points

More than 40km/h over the speed limit costs $1245 and eight demerit points.