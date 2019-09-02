Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police shut road after cars, trucks crash

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 8:21 AM

 

A MAJOR arterial road is facing delays after an earlier multi-vehicle crash involving cars and trucks north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the crash, believed to be at the intersection of East-West Arterial Rd and Southern Cross Way at Hendra at 6.50am.

Multiple trucks and cars were involved with northbound traffic completely blocked, according to the Australian Traffic Network.

Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.
Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

The spokeswoman said the road "in all directions" was blocked off by police at 7am, however it has since reopened.

A barrier was reportedly hit during the incident.

It was initially reported that no one had been injured, however one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

delays motoring road closures seniors-news southern cross way traffic crash

Top Stories

    Trial date set for The Edge

    premium_icon Trial date set for The Edge

    Business THE last occupants of the restaurant at The Edge apartments have been ordered to pay some outstanding rent while waiting for two lawsuit trials to take place.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 8:29 AM
    Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    premium_icon Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    Opinion Dutton has spoken out on why he won’t take a ‘moral lecture’

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

    News From a serious crash to Rockhampton Magistrates Court, catch up here

    • 2nd Sep 2019 8:00 AM
    Save a trip to Brisbane for your fave camping gear

    premium_icon Save a trip to Brisbane for your fave camping gear

    News Positive Batteries becomes stockist for which brand?