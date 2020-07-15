Police slam driver who blew five times the limit after crash

FIVES TIMES THE LIMIT: The 43-year-old man who crashed his vehicle in June has now been formally charged with high range drink driving. Picture: Contributed

A 43-year-old Gayndah man has been formally charged with high range drink driving after it was discovered he was more than fives the legal blood alcohol limit.

Bloods tests were taken by police after the man nearly flipped his vehicle along the Burnett Hwy on June 20 around 2am.

These tests have returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.26 per cent, more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05 per cent.

Gayndah police sergeant Don Auld said the driver of the Suzuki sedan was lucky to be alive after examining the crash site.

"When we start seeing those big numbers for blood alcohol readings, that's when it gets scary for everyone involved," he said.

"You're a danger to yourself, and to others."

This year has seen several lives tragically lost on regional roads, with three fatal vehicle crashes occurring in the South Burnett in the last three weeks.

With static sites beginning once again, Sgt Auld wanted to stress to the community the dangers of drink driving.

"It's almost inevitable that you will crash, it's not if, it's when," Sgt Auld said.

"You cannot operate a vehicle and function when you're returning those high readings."

The man was taken to hospital with only minor injuries after his crash.

He will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 4.