Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have vowed to crack down on the planned protest calling it a 'blatant' breach of the coronavirus lockdown.
Police have vowed to crack down on the planned protest calling it a 'blatant' breach of the coronavirus lockdown.
Health

Police slam conspiracy theory protest bid

by Jack Paynter
6th Aug 2020 4:48 PM

'Freedom' protesters and conspiracy theorists planning an illegal gathering in Melbourne have been slammed by Victoria Police.

The protest, planned for Sunday, has been labelled a "freedom day celebration" by organisers who claim the virus is a "biochemical" weapon and part of a "military coup".

Organisers invited attendees to brush up on a script to deliver to police to prevent their arrest, but police say they will be out in force and "selfish" protesters can expect $1652 fines to be handed out in bulk.

In a statement, Victoria Police declared the planned protest "a completely blatant breach" of the CHO's directions that "puts Victorian lives at risk".

"This selfish behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated. Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action."

Victoria recorded 471 new cases on Thursday and eight more deaths.

coronavirus health protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted growing marijuana wrote his name on plants

        Premium Content Man busted growing marijuana wrote his name on plants

        News Defence lawyer Rowan King: ‘He got hooked at a young age and never stopped’

        • 6th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Jobs bonanza with CQ business to build Rookwood Weir

        Premium Content Jobs bonanza with CQ business to build Rookwood Weir

        News A local business will ensure the financial and employment rewards created by the...

        • 6th Aug 2020 3:54 PM
        BREAKING: Son breaks father’s arm in household dispute

        Premium Content BREAKING: Son breaks father’s arm in household dispute

        Breaking The son has reportedly fled the scene following the physical altercation.

        • 6th Aug 2020 3:31 PM
        BREAKING: Flight crew en route to serious bull trampling

        Premium Content BREAKING: Flight crew en route to serious bull trampling

        Breaking RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the property 100km southwest of...

        • 6th Aug 2020 3:08 PM