Police smash Burnett drug operation, three face 266 charges

DETECTIVES have smashed a drug trafficking network in the South Burnett following an eight-month operation targeting ice dealers in the area.

Investigators from Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) launched Operation Volta in March, focusing on the supply chain of Methylamphetamine in local communities.

Detectives executed search warrants in Murgon and Kingaroy this week resulting in five people being arrested including three men charged with 266 drug offences.

Police allege the trio was involved in trafficking a large quantity of ice from Brisbane and Gympie and supplying it within South Burnett communities during the past 16 months.

Officers seized a quantity of ice, drug paraphernalia and cash during the operation.

A 42-year-old Murgon man was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 76 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts of possessing anything used in a commission of a crime and one count of receiving property from trafficking.

A 47-year-old Murgon man was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 68 counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count each of possessing anything used in a commission of a crime and contravening an order about device information.

A 48-year-old Kingaroy man was charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs, 112 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count each of possessing items used in commission of a crime and receiving property from trafficking.

All three men are due to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court.

Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said the closure of the operation signalled a significant disruption to the ice trade in the South Burnett.

"We know ice addiction destroys lives and when it infiltrates local communities such as ours, it can have a devastating impact," Detective Inspector Kelly said.

"By targeting who we allege are key players in local drug trafficking, we are significantly disrupting the supply chain and preventing large quantities of ice from reaching our community.

"I'd like to acknowledge the dedicated team at Murgon CIB for their commitment and achieving great results on this operation.

"We would also like to thank the community for the assistance and continue to encourage anyone with information about drug supply activity to report it to police."