Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Police smash ‘sophisticated’ cannabis operation

by Cloe Read
16th Oct 2019 2:23 PM
ALMOST 400 cannabis plants have been found by detectives after searching a property in Hervey Bay about two weeks ago. 

Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch detectives located a hydroponic set-up during a search of a property on Joynson Rd, Torbanlea on October 1. 

Police say they located a purpose built shed containing about 380 cannabis plants and outhouses used for raising seedlings and preparing cannabis for sale was also found. 

A 34-year-old woman and 35-year-old man from Torbanlea have been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs. 

Both are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 17.

A 36-year-old man from Edensor Park in NSW was also charged with publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the same court on November 21. 

Police say the operation has "successfully impacted a sophisticated cannabis operation". 

