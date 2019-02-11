Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting for a man in his early twenties who attacked a young girl by tackling her to the ground before fleeing to this SUV.
Police are hunting for a man in his early twenties who attacked a young girl by tackling her to the ground before fleeing to this SUV.
Crime

Brazen attack on girl during daylight

by Phoebe Loomes
11th Feb 2019 7:44 AM

POLICE are still hunting for a man who ran and tackled a young girl in a brazen attack in Brisbane over the weekend.

The girl was walking along the Francis Road overpass in Lawnton about 3.20pm on Saturday when she was approached by the man.

He grabbed the 11-year-old girl by the waist and dragged her to the ground. According to police, onlookers then started shouting at the man before he ran away.

"Passersby have started shouting at the man who has ultimately then left on foot and ran away," Senior Sergeant Joseph Zitny said.

The man ran to an SUV, which police believe to be a black Holden Captiva, on Park Lane.

"I heard a car scream … it was going a million miles an hour," Rebecca Bowles, who witnessed the attack told 9 News.

The man was last seen running towards a dark coloured SUV that was on Park Lane.
The man was last seen running towards a dark coloured SUV that was on Park Lane.

Police said at the time of the assault the man was wearing a chain, running shoes, a light blue shirt and black shorts. He is described as being a caucasian in his early 20s, slim, with a shaved head.

The victim, distraught in the aftermath of the assault, did not suffer physical injuries.

She is now in "OK spirits" according to Senior-Sgt Zitny.

More Stories

Show More
attack brisbane crime queensland young girl

Top Stories

    'I was born into a life with a monster as a father'

    premium_icon 'I was born into a life with a monster as a father'

    Crime To the outside world, she belonged to a normal family, but in reality she lived as a hostage in her own home

    Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    premium_icon Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    Your Story The plight of a mysterious young man living rough on Rocky streets

    The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    premium_icon The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    News Meet the team from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

    Jambin community champion helps organise massive fundraiser

    premium_icon Jambin community champion helps organise massive fundraiser

    Offbeat Jambin mother of four is passionate about the future of her kids