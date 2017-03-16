Police still investigating reports of speeding motorbike

7PM: POLICE investigations into reports of a motorcyclist driving dangerously along the Yeppoon Rd were ongoing this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said officers had not sighed the motorbike themselves, but had only been given descriptions be concerned members of the public.

BREAKING 1PM: POLICE have been unable to locate a motorbike travelling approximately twice the speed limit.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident and said a man rang the police after the motorbike overtook him while he was driving west-bound on Yeppoon Rd - he estimated the bike was travelling at 200km/h.

The spokesperson said the man described the bike as being a dark blue or black road bike without number plates

Police are currently doing patrols, but have been unable to locate the rider.

Updates to follow.