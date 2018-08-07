Police still on the hunt for man who threatened to kill them

Police are hunting a man who has allegedly lit fires near a camp ground at Waterpark Creek, Byfield, before threatening to kill emergency services and fleeing the scene, only to later assault a man in his Byfield home with a machete and stealing a Toyota ute from the property.

A MAN who lit a large fire on Waterpark Rd in Byfield yesterday before attacking a man in his home, threatening to kill emergency services workers and stealing a Toyota ute has managed to evade capture.

There were no confirmed sightings of the man today and police say he appears to have gone to ground.

Searches were carried out in the Byfield area yesterday, but no trace of the man was found.

He is described as Caucasian, aged in his 50s with short hair.

He may be travelling in a 2004 Toyota Hilux utility with Queensland registration plates 727-SJQ

A police spokesman said the man had appeared to be "high on something" and was yelling incoherently that he had guns and swords and if anyone came near him he would use them.

"He's not expected to be a threat to the public, it's more the police," the spokesman said.

"But if anyone sees him, don't approach him, just call Triple Zero."