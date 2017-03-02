Police still searching for toddler in nappy

6.30pm: POLICE are carrying out extensive searches in the area where a toddler was seen walking alone on a busy road wearing only a nappy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had not yet located the toddler, but were still conducting patrols.

She said there had not yet been any calls to emergency services about children missing from that area.

Reports indicate an Ergon Energy worker called emergency services after seeing the male toddler, about three-years-old, walking alone alone Glenmore Rd past the Ergon Energy facility towards the train tracks.

5.50pm: REPORTS a toddler wearing only a nappy is walking along a North Rockhampton street towards train tracks has emergency services rushing to the area.

It is believed the toddler is on Glenmore Rd in Park Avenue.

