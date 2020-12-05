Police stop drink driver on way home from drinks

Viliame Sega pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to drink driving. Picture: Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON man was caught drunk behind the wheel after drinking four cans of Jack Daniel’s before driving home.

Viliame Sega pleaded guilty to the drink driving charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were conducting patrols along High St, Rockhampton, when they intercepted the defendant for a random breath test.

Ms Kurtz said Sega told police he was driving home after drinking alcohol, including four cans of Jack Daniel’s, at an address.

She said he had a blood-alcohol concentration of .071.

The court hard Sega had no traffic history.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months with a traffic conviction recorded.