Police suspect arson as Yeppoon caravan destroyed by blaze

BREAKING 7AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services were kept busy overnight with two significant fires across the region.

A caravan at a local tourist park was completely destroyed in the early hours of this morning in what police are treating as a suspicious incident.

A QFES spokeswoman said just after 12am, two crews responded to a caravan fire on Whitman St, Yeppoon and after putting out the blaze, left the scene in the hands of police who had launched an investigation.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident occurred at the Blue Dolphin Caravan Park and the caravan was completely destroyed.

He said police were treating the incident as suspicious.

It wasn't the only action QFES saw overnight having earlier been called to a kitchen fire in Bolsover St, Rockhampton about 10pm.

It took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze and a further 45 minutes to ventilate the property and mop up.

A QFES spokeswoman said the kitchen fire would not be investigated further.