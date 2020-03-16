Menu
Police will suspend static roadside testing
Crime

Police suspend roadside breath tests over COVID-19 concerns

by Staff Writers
16th Mar 2020 5:26 PM
The Queensland Police Service has suspended static, multi-vehicle roadside breath and drug tests to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This approach will take immediate effect and remain in place until further notice.

The decision has been made to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community.

Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS. The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols.

The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.

drink driving editors picks police roadside testing toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

