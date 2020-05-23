Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Police investigations are underway following the discovery of a body near a tennis complex.
Crime

Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

by Kara Sonter
23rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigations are underway next to a tennis complex this morning following the discovery of a body.

The investigation is underway next to the tennis courts on Boundary St, Redland Bay.

It is believed police have been there from at least 8.30am.

It is believed the death was not suspicious however police investigations are continuing.

The area is close to a popular walking route for locals and backs onto a nearby creek.

Originally published as Police swarm on tennis courts after body found

body police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 nurse says she's been 'hung out to dry'

        premium_icon COVID-19 nurse says she's been 'hung out to dry'

        Health The Rockhampton health worker at the centre of a widening political slanging match now has her say – and puts forward shocking allegations of her own.

        EXCLUSIVE: Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        Pets & Animals Tenders have gone out to build the new enclosure which will house Rockhampton Zoo’s...

        Popular nursery to make way for Ring Road project

        premium_icon Popular nursery to make way for Ring Road project

        News Dan and Ann Oram are victims of progress.

        New strike teams to target ‘hard core’ crime in Rockhampton

        premium_icon New strike teams to target ‘hard core’ crime in Rockhampton

        Crime Major crackdown on juvenile offenders includes special squads in unmarked cars...