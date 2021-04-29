Police swoop on retiree who tried to buy a book

A retiree carrying out research on euthanasia has received a visit from police after he tried to buy a controversial book authored by “Dr Death”.

Queensland Police have intercepted an 84-year-old Bundaberg man who attempted to import a banned voluntary euthanasia book later seized by Australian Border Force.

Bargara retiree David Sandford ordered The Peaceful Pill Handbook, authored by controversial euthanasia advocate Philip Nitschke and his partner Fiona Stewart, while researching his own end-of-life options.

The handbook, which is banned in Australia, provides information on euthanasia and assisted suicide for seniors and seriously ill people.

After ordering the book two Queensland Police officers arrived on Mr Sandford's doorstep to conduct a "wellness check".

"The policeman said it (the book) won't be coming now because it's been confiscated," he said.

"I was surprised, shocked and after he left I was a bit angry someone had infiltrated my private space.

"I told the policeman I was years away, and it may never happen when I would need to take a pill."

Queensland Police declined to comment on the incident, citing privacy reasons.

Philip Nitschke’s Peaceful Pill Handbook.

Mr Sandford, a former international schoolteacher, understood police were concerned for his welfare but said he was simply researching options.

"As I'm getting older, I'm still in pretty good health, but I thought it'd investigate ways of doing away with myself if I got to the situation where I could bear life no longer," he said.

"At the moment I think that is years away.

"This book would tell me various ways of killing myself, so I ordered a hard copy."

Mr Nitschke described the seizure of the book as a "significant new and worrying development".

"We've only seen wellness checks used in the past when people have attempted to purchase euthanasia drugs and had them intercepted," he said.

"To carry out a wellness check on people simply ordering a book seems to be a total waste of police resources."

Philip Nitschke. Picture: Jerad Williams

The Peaceful Pill Handbook was given an 18+ classification when it was first published in 2006, however then Attorney-General Philip Ruddock successfully appealed the decision and the book was rated 'Refused Classification' - banned in Australia.

Mr Nitschke said the handbook, the only Australian-published book banned in the past 50 years, did not put people at increased risk of suicide.

"Giving access to good information relieves anxiety, lessens the chance of panic and precipitous action, and often actually prolongs life - exactly the opposite of government claims," he said.

The Queensland Law Reform Commission is drafting voluntary assisted dying legislation ahead of its introduction to state parliament.

If you or someone you know needs assistance phone Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

