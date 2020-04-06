Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Police Complex. generic
Rockhampton Police Complex. generic
Breaking

Police take man into custody in Rockhampton CBD arrest

Jack Evans
6th Apr 2020 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland police have confirmed one man is in custody after reportedly walking through the CBD armed.

A police spokesman said crews were tasked to the corner of Williams St and Bolsover St at 8.05am after receiving reports a man was allegedly knocking on car windows and shopfronts with “something in his hand”.

Police caught up with the man outside the Commonwealth Bank in the CBD where he was then arrested just after 8.15am.

Initial reports suggested the man was armed with a six inch-long knife.

More to come.

armed man commonwealth bank queensland police services rockhampton rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        premium_icon COVID-19: Family of Ruby Princess victim ‘shocked’ by report

        Health Toowoomba man Des Williams' brother, based in Rockhampton, has expressed concerns about how Queensland Health managed the case.

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        Crime See the full list of the 28 people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the biggest stories from the last week

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the biggest stories from the last...

        News Catch up on our biggest headlines from the week that was.

        Pharmacist grateful for kind words and gestures

        premium_icon Pharmacist grateful for kind words and gestures

        News Clermont Guardian Pharmacy has had a 30 per cent increase in customers, with...