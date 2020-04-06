Police take man into custody in Rockhampton CBD arrest

Queensland police have confirmed one man is in custody after reportedly walking through the CBD armed.

A police spokesman said crews were tasked to the corner of Williams St and Bolsover St at 8.05am after receiving reports a man was allegedly knocking on car windows and shopfronts with “something in his hand”.

Police caught up with the man outside the Commonwealth Bank in the CBD where he was then arrested just after 8.15am.

Initial reports suggested the man was armed with a six inch-long knife.

More to come.