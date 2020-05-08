Police to target CQ beaches, main roads this weekend

ON SUNDAY, home visit restrictions will ease with up to five members of one household allowed to visit another household while also being able to exceed the 50km travel limit.

The eased restrictions have come just in time for Mother’s Day.

Inspector Mark Burgess from Rockhampton police said police were expecting another busy weekend.

He said police would focus on beaches, campgrounds, highways and major connecting roads.

Speeding has become an unfortunate characteristic of the COVID-19 isolation period according to Inspector Burgess and will be another focus for police this weekend.

Last year the Capricornia Police district had on average 311 infringements for speeding, but in the past week, 390 speeding drivers were fined.

Inspector Burgess said it was possibly attributed to reduced traffic.

Despite the speeding drivers, police praised the region’s good behaviour last weekend and were confident it would continue.

Tip offs to police have helped put the lid on potential restriction breaches in Central Queensland with businesses, and party organisers the key culprits

“Personally, the ones that I’ve been involved with are around the trading of businesses or around the anticipation with parties,” Inspector Burgess said.

“Once that information comes to us, we will make contact with the relevant parties and educate them in relation to what they intend on doing and how that would be perceived.”

The Prime Minister announced today a three-step plan which may see things return to a version of normal quicker than expected.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland would adopt some of the step one measures next weekend, including the reopening of cafe, restaurants, clubs and pubs for dine-in under strict conditions and travel of up to 150km allowed for recreational purposes.