Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
A woman is fighting for her life after an accident. A man who allegedly left the scene was taken to hospital for treatment after being bitten by a police dog.
Breaking

Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

20th Jun 2020 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following an accident in Brisbane's southwest overnight.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the corner of Clendon St and Progress Rd at Wacol about 9.30pm.

One car hit a power pole before landing on its side. The 33-year-od driver of that car was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police allege the driver of the other car left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He was tracked to the intersection of Garden and Pine Rd at Richlands, concealed in bushland, where he was taken into custody.

He taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment to a police dog bite to his upper thigh.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or driving behaviour prior to the crash to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Police track man after woman seriously hurt in crash

crime editors picks violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        for two months online trial

        premium_icon for two months online trial

        News Details of Rusty Roman – his races, places and jockeys – among the trove of newspaper archives available to horse trainer turned online subscriber.

        Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief

        premium_icon Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief

        News Woman’s effort to do the right thing ends in unfortunate manner.

        $1.5m lawsuit against coast pineapple farm after 4m fall

        premium_icon $1.5m lawsuit against coast pineapple farm after 4m fall

        Business It is alleged his injuries have prohibited him from any moderately heavy work or...

        Browne Park stadium future could be known within weeks

        premium_icon Browne Park stadium future could be known within weeks

        News Building a stadium in Rockhampton could stimulate economic activity, jobs and put...