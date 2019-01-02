Menu
The Polair helicopter tracked the joyriders from Southport to Brisbane and back down the M1.
Crime

Police track teens on dangerous joyride

by Thomas Morgan, Sarah Matthews
2nd Jan 2019 5:09 AM
TWO young teenagers have been arrested after allegedly taking a car on a dangerous joyride along one of southeast Queensland's busiest motorways.

Police began tracking the car in Southport on Tuesday afternoon at around 5.50pm, reached the Brisbane CBD by 6.54pm, and came to a close at around 7pm after the two occupants were intercepted in Springwood.

A police spokeswoman said the two persons, a girl and a boy both aged in their early teens, allegedly approached the driver and passenger of a vehicle at a shopping centre on Scarborough St, Southport.

The male teenager allegedly threatened the driver while the young girl allegedly demanded the passenger's mobile phone. They then allegedly took off in the vehicle, leading to police officers track it over a huge distance.

Shortly afterwards, Police helicopter took over the pursuit of the vehicle, which by then had been navigated onto the Pacific Mwy.

The vehicle approached the Brisbane CBD before turning around and driving southbound, taking the Rochedale Rd exit.

Officers reportedly managed to intercept the vehicle on Springwood Service Rd just after 7pm.

The police spokeswoman said charges were expected to be laid on Tuesday night.

crime joyride pacific motorway police

