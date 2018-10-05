Police trying to locate driver of hit and run

A MAN has been transported to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Norman Gardens.

A man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle when he was walking on Pfitzemaier st just after 3pm this afternoon.

Queensland Police Service media confirmed they had spoken with the man and the car was parked in the street however they were still locating the driver.

The man was taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries that were not life threatening.