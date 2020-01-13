Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
News

Police uncover fresh details about Westbrook plane crash

Michael Nolan
24th Jul 2020 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRESH details have emerged about the moments that led to a 2-seater, ultralight plane crashing near the Westbrook Tavern.

Toowoomba Sergeant Mick Loveday said police attended the scene shortly have the male pilot crash landed in a paddock off Toowoomba-Athol Rd, about 4.50pm yesterday.

"The plane had been flown from Dirranbandi to Westbrook and it would appear that the pilot lost control when it landed," he said.

Sgt Loveday said the initial reports suggested the plane flipped after it touched down.

"There were only minor injuries to the pilot," Sgt Loveday said.

The matter was referred the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

MORE STORIES:

Toowoomba in for wet weekend, chance of thunderstorm

Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

Cop mauled, hunting dog shot in neighbourhood drama

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will investigate an ultralight plane crash that occurred at Westbrook yesterday.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will investigate an ultralight plane crash that occurred at Westbrook yesterday.

 

 

plane crash toowoomba westbrook
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUTH CRIME: Labor MPs respond to criticism on the big issue

        premium_icon YOUTH CRIME: Labor MPs respond to criticism on the big issue

        News Taking fire from election candidates on youth crime, Labor’s MPs explained in detail what was being done to address the problem.

        ‘Terrible tragedy’: Looking back on dark day in CQ history

        premium_icon ‘Terrible tragedy’: Looking back on dark day in CQ history

        News Five people killed in mercy mission helicopter crash

        TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        premium_icon TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        Information The report released this week shows the number of deaths and hospitalisations from...

        Wife menaced over her husband’s unpaid debt

        premium_icon Wife menaced over her husband’s unpaid debt

        News She went to the police after receiving threatening phone calls, text messages and...