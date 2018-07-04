Police uncover ice pipe stashed inside car's engine bay

Police found the ice pipe inside a recess in the car's engine bay

A PALMYRA concreter has sworn black and blue he did not own a glass ice pipe found stashed in his car's engine bay.

But a sceptical magistrate told Benjamin Luke Dangerfield to stop "talking crap", pressing him on the likelihood of randomly stumbling on a drug utensil on a garage floor.

Pleading guilty to possessing drug utensils on February 14 at Grasstree Beach and failing to appear for court on April 16, Dangerfield, 40, fronted Mackay Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday.

"Police conducted a search of a vehicle that was parked inside the garage ... ," prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court.

"Police opened the bonnet of the vehicle and subsequently found a green glass pipe inside a recess within the engine bay.

"Police observed the pipe had black and white charring inside ..."

Dangerfield denied the pipe, which "smelled of methamphetamines (ice)", was his, telling police officers "he had located the pipe on the ground inside the garage a number of days earlier".

"He further stated he was worried it would smash so he picked the pipe up and placed it inside the recess," Ms Pearson said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer scolded Dangerfield for what he clearly considered a lie.

But he did take into account defence solicitor Danny Yarrow's argument that although Dangerfield has an "atrocious" record, he had since started a new job and was on the right track.

Mr Dwyer fined Dangerfield $1500.