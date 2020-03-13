Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint
News

Police uncover more than they expected in warrant

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell of burnt marijuana led police attending a residence for another matter to charge one of the residents for drugs and utensils.

Shane Yedlinski, 23, pleaded guilty on March 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drug possession and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police attended a Cawarral residence on February 24 at 12.15pm in relation to another matter but observed a person inside that was wanted on a warrant.

She said inside, there was a strong smell of burnt marijuana and three males sitting on the couch, including Yedlinski.

Ms Marsden said the defendant admitted he had been smoking marijuana and police located a pipe and a bowl containing 1.68g of marijuana in his bedroom.

Yedlinski was fined $850. Convictions were recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mamma Mia shows cancelled amid coronavirus chaos

        premium_icon Mamma Mia shows cancelled amid coronavirus chaos

        Entertainment Council is reminding everyone pre-polling begins on Monday and the election day will still be going ahead at this stage

        WATCH: Grammar off to solid start in Cup quest against Bundy

        premium_icon WATCH: Grammar off to solid start in Cup quest against Bundy

        Sport Assistant coach Glen Minto: ‘It was our first game off the back of one training...

        Emergency services evacuate Rocky service station

        premium_icon Emergency services evacuate Rocky service station

        News Reports of a possible fuel leak saw emergency services rush to the scene of a...

        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...