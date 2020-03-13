Police uncover more than they expected in warrant

MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint

A STRONG smell of burnt marijuana led police attending a residence for another matter to charge one of the residents for drugs and utensils.

Shane Yedlinski, 23, pleaded guilty on March 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drug possession and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police attended a Cawarral residence on February 24 at 12.15pm in relation to another matter but observed a person inside that was wanted on a warrant.

She said inside, there was a strong smell of burnt marijuana and three males sitting on the couch, including Yedlinski.

Ms Marsden said the defendant admitted he had been smoking marijuana and police located a pipe and a bowl containing 1.68g of marijuana in his bedroom.

Yedlinski was fined $850. Convictions were recorded.