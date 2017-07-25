26°
News

Police uncover surprise find in Rocky man's half-a-kilo bulge

Amber Hooker
| 25th Jul 2017 6:15 AM
A man was busted with a hefty stash of cannabis down his pants.
A man was busted with a hefty stash of cannabis down his pants. Kelly Butterworth

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "NERVOUS, shaky” Luke Gregory Lowien raised police suspicion when asked, "Are there drugs in the car?”.

"I don't know,” Lowien replied, his voice becoming more shaky as officers searched his vehicle on a Wandal St.

Moments later, the 34-year-old Rockhampton man owned up.

"I have some green on me, down my pants,” he told police, who pulled out the nearly half-a-kilo stash.

Lowien's defence solicitor Doug Winning told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court Lowien had used cannabis for "some time”, but never in the presence of his wife or children.

"It's been an endeavour in which he is solely involved,” Mr Winning told the court.

Mr Winning argued there was no evidence to suggest his client planned to sell the 454 grams of cannabis, but he conceded the significant quantity "raises the spectre of commercialism”.

It had been 11 years since Lowien's previous court appearance, and he had only one other drug-related appearance in 2004.

Lowien pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a dangerous drug for the August 18 incident last year.

The court heard his employer had told him whatever happened in the matter, he would still have a job.

Lowien was convicted and fined $2500 on Friday morning.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis bust drugs rockhampton crime rockhampton drugs rockhampton magistrates court

BREAKING: International flights trial for Rocky revealed

BREAKING: International flights trial for Rocky revealed

Rockhampton Regional Council reveal international flight plans to start next year

'F---tards!': CQ Minister explodes at Premier's office

Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne

A WILD Bill Byrne exploded into an expletive-laden tirade

REVEALED: The work 'crisis' plaguing the Rockhampton region

INSECURE EMPLOYMENT: Senator Murray Watt and Opposition spokesperson for employment Brendan O'Connor in Rockhampton to talk with Aurizon staff who are unsure about their futures.

The calls are getting louder to fix the broken system.

Breaking: Council to demolish more buildings for CBD revamp

GOING SOON: Rockhampton Regional Council will demolish 212-214 Quay St as part of its exciting plans to revamp the area.

Big move unveiled as work steps up on 3-storey art gallery project

Local Partners

Got 15 minutes spare? You could save a life

It was something Connor O'Driscoll had always meant to do, but never got around to booking an appointment for.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Intense final assault against enemy at Shoalwater Bay

An 81-mm mortar shell exits a mortar tube on Townshend Island, Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17, July 20, 2017. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, refined their targeting skills during a combined joint live-fire exercise involving U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and service members with the Australian Defence Forces. BLT 3/5, the Ground Combat Element for the 31st MEU, is exploring state-of-the-art concepts and technologies as the dedicated force for Sea Dragon 2025, a Marine Corps initiative to prepare for future battles. The 31st MEU is taking part in Talisman Saber 17 while deployed on a regularly-scheduled patrol of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Talisman Saber is a biennial exercise designed to improve the interoperability between Australian and U.S. forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. T. T. Parish/Released)

Video and photographs from Talisman Saber 2017

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

IT’S the daring sans underwear dress that raised not only new Bachelor Matty J’s eyebrows, but also the rest of the nation’s.

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE FRENCHVILLE

308 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $287,000

Present owner loves this property tucked away in Frenchville. Although on a handy street it’s an easy lifestyle. - Positioned well and close to schools and...

CLOSE TO HEIGHTS COLLEGE - FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $358,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! Located close to the highly sought after school, HEIGHTS COLLEGE, this BIG HOME is suitable for any family with...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $269,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

LIGHT AND AIRY, MODERN AND COMFORTABLE

13 Wust Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

1619m2 of FAMILY LIFESTYLE in a really quiet location, this home has been OFFERED FOR SALE only once before. - Situated highly sought after Wandal, low set...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $435,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $233,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $435,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

GUIDED TOUR: Video footage of hottest property in CQ right now

SUPER SALE: 13 Brumby Drive, Tanby, recently sold for full list price in just four days. INSET: Natalie Gesler and Jodi Schofield from @Real Estate.

Property on Capricorn Coast selling in as little as four days

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home