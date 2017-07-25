Police uncover surprise find in Rocky man's half-a-kilo bulge

A man was busted with a hefty stash of cannabis down his pants.

A "NERVOUS, shaky” Luke Gregory Lowien raised police suspicion when asked, "Are there drugs in the car?”.

"I don't know,” Lowien replied, his voice becoming more shaky as officers searched his vehicle on a Wandal St.

Moments later, the 34-year-old Rockhampton man owned up.

"I have some green on me, down my pants,” he told police, who pulled out the nearly half-a-kilo stash.

Lowien's defence solicitor Doug Winning told the Rockhampton Magistrates Court Lowien had used cannabis for "some time”, but never in the presence of his wife or children.

"It's been an endeavour in which he is solely involved,” Mr Winning told the court.

Mr Winning argued there was no evidence to suggest his client planned to sell the 454 grams of cannabis, but he conceded the significant quantity "raises the spectre of commercialism”.

It had been 11 years since Lowien's previous court appearance, and he had only one other drug-related appearance in 2004.

Lowien pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a dangerous drug for the August 18 incident last year.

The court heard his employer had told him whatever happened in the matter, he would still have a job.

Lowien was convicted and fined $2500 on Friday morning.