Police update movements of woman missing from CQ camp site

A WOMAN who disappeared from a secluded Central Queensland camping spot has been officially missing for more than three weeks.

Sarah Lindsay, 36, was last seen wearing black pyjamas on March 24 at a camping spot on Bularoo Crk near the Carnarvon Hwy.

Detective Inspector of Capricornia District Darrin Shadlow said there was a miscommunication between her and a male friend which lead her to leave the camping spot late at night.

"The male person had gone to the store to get food and he got lost, took a few hours and she believed he had taken off,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

Ms Lindsay was sighted at Bauhinia Store with her two kelpie puppies on March 25 where she found a ride to Toowoomba.

Police identified the man who gave her the lift and confirmed she had left CQ.

Ms Lindsay was believed to be on her way to Byron Bay, with Det Insp Shadlow saying police were investigating with bus company, Greyhound.

He said police were not concerned for her welfare and she was known to travel.

"Ms Lindsay may not realise she is recorded as a missing person,” he said.

"It appears Sarah doesn't have a fixed place and does travel quite frequently.”

Despite reports that Ms Lindsay was in good health, Det Insp Shadlow said she needed to come forward.

"We don't believe there was any foul pay involved but she had been reported missing and police have an obligation to follow through with that,” he said.

Police urged friends or relatives of Ms Lindsay to make contact with police to confirm her welfare.