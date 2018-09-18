Menu
Police urging for help to find missing Rocky man

18th Sep 2018 2:14 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a man reported missing from Rockhampton.

Bruce Edward, aged 64, was last seen on Sunday, September 16 at 4am. He left his home to go for a walk and has not returned.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he has not contacted anyone since and requires medication.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with a solid build, blue eyes and is bald.

He is heavily tattooed with distinctive shark tattoos on his face.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Edward or may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

