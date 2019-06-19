Police waiting to speak to man in hospital about stabbing

It could not be confirmed if the man was in or out of the vehicle when he was stabbed.

A YOUNG man was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the middle of a road intersection yesterday.

Police were patrolling nearby on The Range when they were flagged down to the incident at Jessie and Spencer St around 11am.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay confirmed to media the male was travelling in his vehicle, a Mitsubishi Triton, when he was allegedly assault by occupants of a blue Ford Ranger on the road.

It is believed there was three occupants in the Ranger.

When police arrived on the scene they applied first aid to the 20 year-old man had suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple.

Initial reports form the scene said there was a lot of blood, the victim was pale and was dropping in and out of consciousness.

The male was taken to Rockhampton hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

A crime scene was established and investigations are ongoing with a persons of interest.

It is unknown if the 'stabbing' occurred inside or outside the vehicle however the back passenger side window of the victim's vehicle was smashed at the scene.

As of 3pm yesterday afternoon, police had not yet been able to speak with the victim and he was undergoing medical care and Det Sgt Barclay is hoping once they do speak to him they can get some answers.

It is believed the victim and assaulter's are known to eachother as 'associates'.

It could not be confirmed what weapons were used.

Det Sgt Barclay said police are appealing to the public to anyone who may have seen the incident, who lives nearby and has home security cameras or was driving past with dash cam footage to speak with police.

"This incident I believe is these people were known to each other and residents shouldn't be concerned,” he said.

