14 people Rocky police are searching for right now

Rockhampton Police believe this person may be able to assist with their investigation.

DO YOU know one of these 14 people?

Rockhampton Police want to speak with each of them immediately.

There a range of people, both men and women who are young to middle aged.

Police believe these people could assist in their investigation of individual offences.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

1. Shopping Centre, North Side Plaza

Investigation: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods

Time of offence: Friday, January 15, 2016 at approximately 12:05pm

2. Shopping Centre, North Side Plaza

Investigation: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods

Time of offence: Monday, November 23, 2015 at approximately 10:20am

3. Lakes Ck Rd, Berserker

Investigation: Bicycle theft

Time of offence: Wednesday, February 10, 2016 at approximately 4:40pm

4. Dean St, North Rockhampton

Investigation: Shop steal, unlawfully take away goods

Time of offence: Tuesday, January 26, 2016 at approximately 7:05pm

5. Dean St, North Rockhampton

Investigation: Shop steal, unlawfully take away goods

Time of offence: Tuesday, January 26, 2016 at approximately 7:05pm

6. Musgrave St, Rockhampton

Investigation: Fraud using bank cards

Time of offence: Tuesday, January 5, 2016 at approximately 2:35

7. Berserker, Rockhampton

Investigation: Fraud involving bank cards

Time of offence: Wednesday, January 6, 2016 at approximately 6:30pm

8. Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere

Investigation: Stealing

Time of offence: Sunday, October 9, 2016 at approximately 7:58pm

9. Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere

Investigation: Stealing

Time of offence: Sunday, October 9, 2016 at approximately 7:58pm

10. Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown

Investigation: Steal from vehicle

Time of offence: Thursday, July 7, 2016 at approximately 3:10am

11. Farm St, Rockhampton

Investigation: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods

Time of offence: Wednesday, June 8, 2016 at approximately 6:30pm

12. Booker St, Park Avenue

Investigation: Stealing

Time of offence: Wednesday, February 17, 2016 at approximately 12:38am

13. Musgrave St, Berserker

Investigation: Wilful damage

Time of offence: Friday, January 15, 2016 at approximately 12:05am

14. Musgrave St, Berserker

Investigation: Wilful damage

Time of offence: Friday, January 15, 2016 at approximately 12:05am