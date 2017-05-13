14 people Rocky police are searching for right now

DO YOU know one of these 14 people?
Rockhampton Police want to speak with each of them immediately.
There a range of people, both men and women who are young to middle aged.
Police believe these people could assist in their investigation of individual offences.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Policelink on 131 444.
1. Shopping Centre, North Side Plaza
Investigation: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods
Time of offence: Friday, January 15, 2016 at approximately 12:05pm
2. Shopping Centre, North Side Plaza
Investigation: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods
Time of offence: Monday, November 23, 2015 at approximately 10:20am
3. Lakes Ck Rd, Berserker
Investigation: Bicycle theft
Time of offence: Wednesday, February 10, 2016 at approximately 4:40pm
4. Dean St, North Rockhampton
Investigation: Shop steal, unlawfully take away goods
Time of offence: Tuesday, January 26, 2016 at approximately 7:05pm
5. Dean St, North Rockhampton
Investigation: Shop steal, unlawfully take away goods
Time of offence: Tuesday, January 26, 2016 at approximately 7:05pm
6. Musgrave St, Rockhampton
Investigation: Fraud using bank cards
Time of offence: Tuesday, January 5, 2016 at approximately 2:35
7. Berserker, Rockhampton
Investigation: Fraud involving bank cards
Time of offence: Wednesday, January 6, 2016 at approximately 6:30pm
8. Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere
Investigation: Stealing
Time of offence: Sunday, October 9, 2016 at approximately 7:58pm
9. Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere
Investigation: Stealing
Time of offence: Sunday, October 9, 2016 at approximately 7:58pm
10. Lower Dawson Rd, Allenstown
Investigation: Steal from vehicle
Time of offence: Thursday, July 7, 2016 at approximately 3:10am
11. Farm St, Rockhampton
Investigation: Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods
Time of offence: Wednesday, June 8, 2016 at approximately 6:30pm
12. Booker St, Park Avenue
Investigation: Stealing
Time of offence: Wednesday, February 17, 2016 at approximately 12:38am
13. Musgrave St, Berserker
Investigation: Wilful damage
Time of offence: Friday, January 15, 2016 at approximately 12:05am
14. Musgrave St, Berserker
Investigation: Wilful damage
Time of offence: Friday, January 15, 2016 at approximately 12:05am