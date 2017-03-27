Police warn coast town 'be prepared' as Cyclone Debbie intensifies

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in many spots along the Emu Park road making driving conditions hazardous in March of 2012. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.

AS Tropical Cyclone Marcia intensifies, Emu Park residents could soon feel its effects.

Police are warning residents of the seaside town to "be prepared”, with flash flooding a very real possibility.

Sergeant Paul McDonnell released a statement this morning reminding residents to commence preparations for continued rain this week.

"With ground saturation present expected further excessive rain may result in flash flooding,” he said.

"Be cautious on roads, prepare in advance and consider extra travel time and alternative routes for your journey.

"Police encourage residents to monitor the Livingstone Shire Council website for updates.

"Be prepared, Be ready and have an alternative plan ready.”