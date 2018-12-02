Menu
Crime

Stray arrows fired at properties could be 'catastrophic'

Ebony Graveur
by
1st Dec 2018 4:38 PM | Updated: 2nd Dec 2018 7:38 AM

POLICE are seeking information relating to a series of arrows located in Dalby properties over the past few weeks.

Seven arrows made of a graphite shaft, which are heavier, faster and harder than those made from wood, have been found in properties around streets surrounding Hedge Road.

While the majority of the arrows had been fired into backyards, one of the arrows was found lodged in a roof.

The arrow had a razor edge and had caused structural damage to the roof.

The razor-edged arrow is characteristic of those used for hunting.

Police were informed of a third instance, when they received a call yesterday afternoon after making a post in the Neighbourhood Watch Dalby Facebook group.

Police said the arrows would have catastrophic effects if they were to come into contact with a human or animal.

It is believed the majority of the arrows were fired in the night.

The arrow believed to have travelled the furthest was located 215 metres from Hedge Road.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

