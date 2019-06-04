Gunman on the loose in Darwin

Police block the Stuart Hwy at the Daly St bridge. Picture: Jason Walls

Police block the Stuart Hwy at the Daly St bridge. Picture: Jason Walls

AN armed and dangerous man has reportedly fired shots and is on the run from police in the inner suburbs of Darwin.

NT Police have urged the public to not approach the man.

Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan said the man was wearing high-vis workwear, is driving a white Toyota Hilux ute and is 195cm tall.

He is estimated to be 45 years old

The incident began in the inner city, Supt Morgan said.

The man was next spotted near the Buff Club in Stuart Park and was last seen in Woolner.

Multiple reports indicate shots have been fired.

Bishop St in Woolner is currently cordoned off.