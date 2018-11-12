Warning on hit and runs

Damage to the Lexus sedan after an incident on Old Cleveland Rd, Coorparoo.

THERE have been more than 80 reports of hit and run crashes in the district this year.

One of those statistics is Camp Hill resident Patricia Orton who was in a collision at 8.30am on August 13.

Mrs Orton said she was left distressed and was out of pocket by thousands of dollars after her Lexus sedan was a write-off with $14,500 damage. The other driver fled the scene.

"If you witness an accident, I'd ask people, if you are able to pull over, pull over to see everyone is OK," she said.

"Don't assume everyone will do the right thing."

Mrs Orton said the other car, a silver dual cab ute, turned into the street from a unit block near 450 Old Cleveland Rd, Coorparoo.

She described the driver of the other car as a heavy set caucasian male, white hair, and was wearing a blue shirt and dark trousers.

Morningside OIC Marilyn Jackson urged drivers to exchange details when involved in a traffic crash and if you hit a parked car, to leave your details where the other driver can see them.

"If our investigations reveal that you failed to provide your personal particulars at the scene of a crash, you can be issued a Traffic Infringement Notice under s93 Transport Operations (Road Use Management) Act 1995 - Driver involved in crash fail to fulfil duties - $261," Sen-Sgt Jackson said.

"If your traffic crash does not meet the requirements of a 'reportable crash' and you still wish to make a record of it with police, it is recommended you report via the online form available at www.policelink.qld.gov.au or use the Policelink app (My Crash button) to submit the notification.

If you have information for police on the incident at Coorparoo, contact Policelink on 131 444.