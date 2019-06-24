Police warn fake $50 hitting Rocky businesses

ROCKHAMPTON police are warning the public of a fresh batch of counterfeit $50 notes which have already made their way through some local businesses.

Service stations and taxis are among those targeted by the fake notes according to police.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the notes, obviously marked with Chinese writing, had previously been an issue in the region which has resurfaced.

"The intended use of Chinese training notes is to train Chinese bank tellers in Australian currency,” the spokesperson said.

"The use of Chinese training notes to commit fraud offences in the Rockhampton area has resurfaced with several $50 notes being seized by police.”

It is an offence to possess counterfeit currency, so too is attempting to pass counterfeit currency with the intent to defraud a business or individual person.

The counterfeit are easily recognised as fake due to the Chinese writing and non-see-through window.

Police suggest businesses should check the stars and the reflective coat of arms which are visible when held up to the light to determine a note's authenticity.

"Please remember to check the legitimacy of notes prior to accepting the currency,” the spokesperson said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.